Child mental health crisis: Mental health professionals with KU Med push to educate more in the medical field

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The pandemic is causing a shortage of nearly everything from computer chips to homes, and now even child psychologists and psychiatrists.

Dr. Rachel Brown, chair of the Dept. of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences for KU Med Wichita. said in the Wichita area there are only about six child psychiatrists and that is not enough to take care of the many mental health issues stemming from the pandemic. The department is working to get more health professionals educated on mental health.

“I’m a hospital-based pediatrician, so I work in the hospital and make rounds,” said Dr. Brian Pate, the chair of the Dept. of Pediatrics at KU Med Wichita. “And you know, sometimes over a two or three-day stretch in the hospital, I’ll see four or five kids with suicide attempts in the hospital.”

Dr. Pate said nationally they are seeing double the suicide rates and with a growing need for mental health care, there are not enough resources in Kansas.

“We’ve seen an upsurge in need from mental health services,” Dr. Brown said.

Dr. Pate said 99 Kansas counties are under-served for children’s mental health care. In partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Dept. of Pediatrics and Dept. of Psychiatry with KU Med are educating Kansas health professionals.

“The longer they’re in practice the more they realize how much mental health care that they actually do in the context of taking care of a whole person,” said Dr. Brown.

The Kansas Kids-Map now has providers from 43 counties in the state, educating medical staff through regular clinic video calls. Even a hotline pediatrician can call at any time for advice from those in the mental health field.

“We are really right in the middle of this battle and trying to enhance our resources right at the same time that the burden of illness is increasing,” Dr. Pate said. “So I don’t have a sense that we are seeing the needle more the way right now that we need it to move.”

KU Med is also working to bring mental health clinics to schools around Kansas and also pushing to get people in Kansas into the mental health field.