WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says an 8-year-old child is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday near the Central Riverside Park.
The incident happened around 12:00 p.m.
Authorities say the 8-year-old was on the road when a truck heading west on Nims hit the child.
According to WPD, the child was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring long-time friend Kobe Bryant
- Child taken to the hospital after being struck by car
- Heads or tails? Coin flip among many prop bets when 49ers meet Chiefs
- T.J.’s Forecast: Gorgeous weekend continues into Sunday, perfect for Big Game
- Kansas Senate rivals try to minimize Kobach’s ties to Trump