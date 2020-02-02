Child taken to the hospital after being struck by car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says an 8-year-old child is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday near the Central Riverside Park.

The incident happened around 12:00 p.m.

Authorities say the 8-year-old was on the road when a truck heading west on Nims hit the child.

According to WPD, the child was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

LATEST STORIES: