Child taken to the hospital after being struck by car

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says an 8-year-old child is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday near the Central Riverside Park.

The incident happened around 12:00 p.m.

Authorities say the 8-year-old was on the road when a truck heading west on Nims hit the child.

According to WPD, the child was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

