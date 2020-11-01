Childcare centers in Kansas in need of substitutes and full time employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– They say it takes a village to raise a child. But one childcare center in Newton says that village is shrinking. Now they’re short-staffed during the pandemic. KSN News spoke with local and statewide leaders who said they’ve dealt with this since the start of the pandemic, but now they’re struggling to get people to apply.

Childcare Aware of Kansas works to make sure families have access to the childcare they need.

The Executive Director, Kelly Davydov said, they’re trying to make sure childcare providers are able to call in licensed substitutes whenever their regular staff gets sick.

Childcare providers are having to put kids on wait lists because day cares simply do not have enough staff to take care of all the kids. And when there’s not enough employees, it’s even more difficult to find substitutes.

” So, we are having a hard time maintaining all of our ratios and being able to add new children to the center because people are out either being quarantine or just not hired yet. The simple truth is half the time applicants can make more money at home not working on the unemployment system than to come and work in the child care industry,” said Owner and Manager of Family First Child Care Center in Newton, Courtney Cantrell.



“Some of the concerns we’ve heard child care providers express certainly are around how to ensure the safety of their staff if it’s a larger center that has multiple staff and how to maintain small business operations, ” said Executive Director of Childcare Aware of Kansas, Kelly Davydov.

If you wish to become a child care employee you can apply here.

LATEST NEWS: