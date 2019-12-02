Christmas trees donated to troops around the world

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This holiday season thousands of military men and women will be decorating Christmas trees throughout the world.

“A donation of 110 trees from Kansas going to military troops across the country,” said Prairie Christmas Tree Farm Owner, Bob Scott.

For 15 years Bob Scott has been donating Christmas trees to Tree for Troops and this year is no exception.

“It makes you feel good and they deserve it so, we’re glad to do it,” said Scott.

Scott and other volunteers started early Monday morning loading a FedEx truck full of wrapped Christmas trees.

The donation is a part of a national program that provides thousands of trees to military bases each year.

These locally grown Christmas trees will be shipped to Corpus Christi, Texas where they then will be distributed to troops and families in the area.

Last holiday season, more than 17,000 trees were delivered to 63 military bases in the U.S. and overseas.

Since 2005 the total number of Christmas Trees delivered to military troops and families is more than 200,000 trees.

“This is a way of saying thank you and getting it to some of these families that are making sacrifices, “said farmer, Harry Peckham. “I tell people that we need to remember that some of these families that are getting Christmas Trees may actually have a member over in harm’s way somewhere on Christmas day.”

LATEST STORIES: