NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton church congregation has paid the outstanding school lunch balance of a local elementary school.

The district sent out a tweet on Tuesday, thanking the congregation of St Matthew’s Episcopal Church for paying off the outstanding balance of every child. The district says the total outstanding debt came to $287.

“When St. Matthew’s became aware of the need at Northridge Elementary, we knew that it was an opportunity to share our blessings with those who needed it the most,” says Maggie Snow, Treasurer and Junior Warden of St. Matthew’s.

“We announced the need at our Sunday service and a volunteer offered to collect any donations the members would like to provide to ensure that the children at Northridge can have a hot lunch meal and be fed. We also recognize that these sorts of challenges will likely continue, and are looking at ways to help our neighbors meet these challenges through our existing outreach efforts connected with Northridge,” says Snow.

“Northridge are our neighbors, we have been blessed and it was a blessing to be able to help our neighbors.” says Father Richard Osborne, Interim Priest at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

“Our schools are grateful for community partnerships that meet the seen and unseen various needs of our students, staff, and families,” says the district.