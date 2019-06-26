Cigarettes to blame for at least nine Wichita fires in 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita Fire Department investigators said at least nine residential or apartment fires this year were caused by carelessly discarded cigarettes.

The most recent happened at Silver Springs Apartments on June 25, causing damage to the inside of one unit, a balcony and even the attic.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage has been done to several complexes around the city because of it.

“There’s so many people so close together that one person’s actions can lead to a big loss throughout,” said Chief Stuart Bevis, fire marshal with the Wichita Fire Department.

Bevis said other than cooking-related fires, cigarettes are a major cause of fires in recent years. He also said it’s not just happening at homes and apartments, but businesses and even drive-thru lines.

Silver Springs Apartments, Raintree Apartments and several other complexes have experienced the damages this year.

“[Smokers] throw [the cigarette] in mulch thinking it’s okay or they put it out in potting soil or a plastic pot,” said Chief Bevis.

In some of the most recent fires, flames to several apartment units in just a matter of minutes.

“When we have a fire, especially in some of our older apartment complexes where it’s on the balcony, then it’s very quickly able to travel into the structural space,” said Chief Bevis.

Bevis said some newer apartments are now building units with sprinklers on the balcony, to avoid these types of disasters from spreading quickly.

Firefighters are urging smokers to be responsible.

“Make sure [the cigarette] is out,” said Chief Bevis. “Soak it, put it in a metal container.”

One cigarette can lead to the loss of everything for your neighbors.

David Blanding, a Wichita insurance agent said renters insurance is vital in case these types of emergencies happen to you.

“They don’t realize the dollar amount they could lose in furniture because they’ve bought a little at a time,” said Blanding. “But, if you’ve lost it all at once, you could be out 15 or 20 or 25 thousand dollars easily.”

Blanding said the process to get renters insurance is simple, can cost less than $25 a month and will protect you and your home in case of a disaster.

Fire officials said tossing out a cigarette that leads to a fire isn’t necessarily a criminal offense, but could lead to civil consequences such as a lawsuit.