TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Circle School District bus has been involved in a crash on Kansas Highway 254.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Adams Road, west of Towanda.

According to Butler County 911 Dispatch, one person has very critical injuries, and another has potentially serious injuries. Both have been transported to the hospital.

No students were seriously hurt, and all 13 have been released from the scene.

The crash is under investigation.