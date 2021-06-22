City and County firefighters come together to put out garage fire in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Neighbors were the first to notice that their next door garage was on fire, and were able to successfully evacuate everyone out of the home quickly — this happened Tuesday afternoon in northeast Wichita.

Flames were shooting from the garage when Wichita and Sedgwick county firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire. They were able to bring the fire under control shortly after arrival.

Captain Matthew Nance with the Sedgwick County Fire Department said, “We found a fully well-developed fire in the garage — we stretched the lines to the front of the home to put the garage fire out and then we went inside to look for life.”

Talking about city and county fire departments coming together to put out the fire, Captain Nance said, “Two different departments, we had a county unit and we had probably about eight to nine units from the City of Wichita.”

No estimate on damages yet. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.