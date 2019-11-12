City council to take next step in $75 million development downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A medical school, a culinary school, a swanky hotel and student housing could all be coming to downtown Wichita pending a series of approvals by the city council.

In May, KSN reported the city council unanimously passed a memorandum of understanding with Douglas Market Development to put a new educational campus downtown.

Now, they are fine-tuning the details and considering who is responsible for what, and what financial accommodations the city will make for the developer.

The details of the agreement can be found here.

The four buildings being considered for the campus are owned by Sudha Tokala, who serves as the president of Douglas Market Development. Tokala and DMD did not return our calls for comment.

According to an agenda report DMD has agreed to:

-Begin construction for all buildings, other than existing façade and asbestos work, by March 1, 2020.

-Open the hotel no later than March 1, 2022.

-Complete and open the Student Housing Facility within the Sutton Building by August 1, 2022.

-Obtain certificates of occupancy for the Culinary Center (Former Henry’s Building) and KHSC (Former State Office Building) by July 1, 2022.

-First class of students at KHSC to commence no later than August 1, 2022.

This story will be updated throughout the day.