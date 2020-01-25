City crews work to patch potholes ahead of next winter storm

No matter how big or how small, potholes can be pesky.

City crews are wasting no time fixing them in between winter storms.

“It is terrible,” says Wichitan Joseph Stull.

City crews are moving forward away with urgency hoping to fill the many potholes throughout Wichita.

“When it gets above freezing that starts to thaw out and it just pops up the asphalt,” said Ben Nelson, Public Works Senior Manager with the City of Wichita.

Nelson says his crews are working through the elements.

“One of the difficulties that we have when we fill potholes is a lot of times there may be still some moisture, like when we are in between these events, there may still be a little bit of moisture in the street,” he said.

Some holes, with too much deposited water, simply can not be treated.

“That doesn’t allow the patch to bond quite as well so, obviously it is more ideal when it is warmer,” Nelson explained.

But his crews are going down the list of reported holes and filling them as quickly as they can.

“Some of them get quite big,” Stull added.

Drivers still need to stay sharp.

“Try to keep an eye out and if you see one try and avoid it,” Stull said.

Unless they want to end up in a shop like the Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists.

“We see more bent wheels coming in from people hitting potholes, obviously, if we have some ice and snow,” said Terry Morris, owner of Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists.

He said they sometimes his shop fixes six or seven pothole-related damages a day due to the winter storms.

“It is hand in hand,” Morris said.

As will be the city’s efforts every time there is winter weather.

“We will be doing the same kind of thing after the next round of storms,” Nelson stated.

You can report a pothole online by clicking on the link to this website which will take you to a formal request form.