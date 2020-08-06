City leaders consider strategies to avoid Wichita Animal Shelter budget cuts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita officials are considering different strategies to avoid a 2021 budget cut that would eliminate the Wichita Animal Shelter drop-off program that helps care for strays and reunite lost pets with their owners.

“We need to know what our community wants and what they’re interested in and what their priorities are so we can make a good decision,” said Becky Tuttle, Wichita City Council member.

The Wichita Animal Shelter could lose out on $400,000 if the latest city budget is passed. Due to the pandemic, Wichita has to cut $11 million from the 2020 budget.

After receiving hundreds of emails from concerned citizens, Mayor Brandon Whipple said he’s working with the budget team and community partners to develop a strategy that wouldn’t hinder the shelter or create a pause in services.

Whipple said the city wants to avoid a stray animal problem and is also considering adjusting the shelter’s fees.

“So people will not only get the services that they expect, but also insure that we are saving money and the program is self-sustaining,” said Mayor Whipple.

Tuttle toured the shelter and said she was pleasantly surprised.

“I was incredibly impressed with the staff, their content expertise, the facility,” said Tuttle. “It was amazingly clean and the animals were well taken care of.”

Tuttle said the budget process has been difficult this year, but officials are hoping to make the right decisions.

“How do we allocate our city’s precious time and treasure?” said Tuttle. “Especially during these challenging times with COVID-19, not only are we trying to make sure everybody is safe, but then we’re also dealing with budget issues just like everyone else in the city.”

Mayor Whipple said a proposal would likely be announced by Friday.

The city council will take another look at the budget on Tuesday, Aug. 11.