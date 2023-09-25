WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The process of finding new management for the Wichita Animal Shelter is underway. On Monday, the City of Wichita hosted an informational session for people interested in taking on the role.

The Wichita Police Department has been managing the shelter, but the City wants this to change so police can focus on picking up strays, sick and injured animals, and dead animals. Police would still handle animal bites, animal cruelty, and neglect investigations.

The City hopes the new operator improves communication with rescue partners to find homes for abandoned pets and provide vet care.

The Kansas Humane Society, which has been a partner with the Wichita Animal Shelter since they moved next door in 2009, was part of the discussion.

“The well-being of our community, both the humans in our community and the animals in our community, so we have an opportunity here to change the way that some of our companion animals, some important members of our community, are treated,” said Aaron Walker, President and CEO of KHS.

Walker says that he’s happy to see the City being open about what they want and that they are communicating with the community.

“I hope whatever ends up happening, the choices that are made are in the best interest of the animals and the people in our community,” said Walker. “For us, we’re still evaluating this RFP process and if it’s something that we’re interested in, but we certainly want to be involved and try to make sure that we’re lending our voice to the voices of those animals that don’t have a voice for themselves,” said Walker.

Vendors have until Friday, Nov. 3, to apply. Once a new operator is chosen, the City says they will take over shelter oversight in 2024.