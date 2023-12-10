WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita may soon be implementing a new program to address and prevent violence in parts of the city where forceful crimes are a problem.

The city wants to implement a Violence Interrupter Program (VIP) to address long-term patterns of violence in northeast and south Wichita.

The city council is expected to approve an agreement in Tuesday’s meeting that would contract an organization called Cure Violence Global to administer the program.

Members say the goal is to create long-term solutions to patterns of violent behavior by leaning on community intervention.

“When things are going on in communities, certain people know,” said Council member Brandon Johnson. “The hope of the Violence Interrupters is that the individuals who know are the ones who intervene.”

Workers with the program would be on the ground in the community.

“The ultimate goal is that they’ve just got their finger on the pulse of the community,” said Council member Mike Hoheisel. “They hear about things that are coming down the pipeline.”

By knowing what conflicts are happening in a particular neighborhood, workers can step in and de-escalate violence between groups.

“The hope is that they can intervene before something happens, but if not, if something does end up happening, maybe they can stop what happens next, which tends to be retaliation,” Johnson said.

Staff will also build relationships with people who haven’t participated in violence yet.

The goal is to dissuade kids from continuing the pattern of violence.

“This is just another way we’re trying to intervene with violence and reduce rates that we’ve seen climbing the last couple years,” Johnson said.