HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson appears to be on the hunt for a new police chief.

KSN received a tip Tuesday that Jeffrey Hooper is no longer with the department.

The City’s website no longer mentions Hooper’s name. Instead, it has an interim chief, Alan Stoecklein, listed.

Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis told KSN in a statement, “the City of Hutchinson does not comment on personnel issues.”

Hooper’s departure comes less than three months since Francis was hired as city manager.

Hooper took over as police chief in 2018. Prior to that, he served the Riley County Police Department.