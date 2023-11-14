WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission on Tuesday approved the new city manager.

Daniela Rivas had her contract approved and has been appointed.

Rivas had been serving as the assistant city administrator and finance director in McPherson, a position she had held since March 2022. Prior to that, she was the city administrator in Columnus and the finance director in Park City and Winfield.

“We were blessed to have several excellent candidates,” Mayor Leroy Koehn said in a news release. “Daniela rose to the top of our list with her experience in local government administration and finance and her obvious passion for public service. We think she will be a great fit for our community and a wonderful leader for the organization.”

Rivas holds a masters degree in public administration and bachelors degree in finance from Wichita State.

“Having spent my summers in Newton growing up, I know what a special community it is,” Rivas said in the release. “I’m honored and excited to contribute to the growth and success of such a wonderful city.”

Rivas’ term with the City of Newton will begin Jan. 8, 2024, at a base salary of $142,813, plus a $5,000 annual vehicle allowance and $5,000 contribution to a deferred compensation plan. The contract also requires that Rivas move to Newton by Aug. 1, 2024.