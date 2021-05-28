City of Oakley issues drinking water warning starting June 1

OAKLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Oakley announced on its Facebook page Friday that it is issuing a drinking water warning starting June 1, 2021.

According to the city, on June 1, it will be turning on Municipal Well #6 — this is the same well that caused the city to issue a drinking water warning last year. The city reached an agreement with KDHE that the City would shut off Municipal Well #6 during non-peak water usage months.

The city will be permitted to turn this well back on during peak water usage season with the condition that the City issues a Drinking Water Warning when the well is turned back on, which will be happening on June 1, 2021.

During this time, the city will be providing bottled water for utility customers with infants under 6 months of age, nursing mothers, pregnant mothers and those providing a note from a doctor that they advise drinking bottled water due to a health condition.

Water will be available 24/7 for pick-up at the Oakley Police Department located at 209 Hudson Ave. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the City Office at 785-671-3611.