City of Salina: Playground and equipment now available for use

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Salina announced Tuesday that per alignment with the Saline County Health Officer’s order which makes Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Reopening Plan a local order — City of Salina playgrounds and equipment are now available for use. However, picnic shelters will remain closed until further notice.

City of Salina stated playgrounds and picnic shelters affected include: Bill Burke Park, Centennial Park, Country Club Park, East Crawford Recreation Area, Gleniffer Hill Park, Hawthorne Park, Indian Rock Park, Jerry Ivey Park, Kennedy Park, Kenwood Park, Lakewood Park, Meadowlark Park, Oakdale Park, Oxbow Park, Pacific Park, Parker Park, Phillips Park, Riverside Park, Magnolia Soccer Complex, Schilling Park, Steve Hawley Park, Sunset Park, Thomas Park, and Woodland Park.

