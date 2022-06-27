WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced several facilities will be closed and/or have special hours in observance of the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

Closed Saturday, July 2: Mid-American All-Indian Museum.

Closed Monday, July 4: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park administrative offices & Recreation centers, CityArts, Botanica, Wichita Art Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, the WATER Center, Brooks Landfill and the Animal Shelter.

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, July 4.

Special Hours: