WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Nov. 18, the City of Wichita released what facilities will be closed from Monday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 26, along with some special hours.

Monday and Tuesday:

  • CityArts will close at 5 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Botanica will be closed
  • CityArts will close at 5 p.m.
  • Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m.

Thursday (Thanksgiving):

  • Botanica
  • Brooks Landfill
  • CityArts
  • City Hall
  • Cowtown
  • Environmental Health office
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Mid-America All-Indian Museum
  • Neighborhood resource centers
  • O.J. Watson Park
  • Park administrative offices and recreation centers
  • Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers
  • Transit administrative offices
  • Wichita Animal Shelter
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Wichita Public Golf Courses
  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • Wichita WATER Center

In addition, there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Thanksgiving. These services will run on Friday and Saturday according to the Saturday schedule.

Friday:

  • CityArts
  • City Hall
  • Cowtown
  • Environmental Health office
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Mid-America All-Indian Museum
  • Neighborhood resource centers
  • Park administrative offices and recreation centers
  • Transit administrative offices
  • Wichita Animal Shelter
  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • Wichita WATER Center

Special hours on Friday:

Regular hours on Friday:

  • Brooks Landfill
  • O.J. Watson Park
  • Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Wichita Public Golf Courses

Saturday:

  • CityArts
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Mid-America All-Indian Museum

Sunday:

  • CityArts