WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Nov. 18, the City of Wichita released what facilities will be closed from Monday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 26, along with some special hours.
Monday and Tuesday:
- CityArts will close at 5 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Botanica will be closed
- CityArts will close at 5 p.m.
- Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m.
Thursday (Thanksgiving):
- Botanica
- Brooks Landfill
- CityArts
- City Hall
- Cowtown
- Environmental Health office
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum
- Neighborhood resource centers
- O.J. Watson Park
- Park administrative offices and recreation centers
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers
- Transit administrative offices
- Wichita Animal Shelter
- Wichita Art Museum
- Wichita Public Golf Courses
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Wichita WATER Center
In addition, there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit services on Thanksgiving. These services will run on Friday and Saturday according to the Saturday schedule.
Friday:
- CityArts
- City Hall
- Cowtown
- Environmental Health office
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Park administrative offices and recreation centers
- Transit administrative offices
- Wichita Animal Shelter
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Wichita WATER Center
Special hours on Friday:
- Botanica will reopen at 5:30 p.m. for Illuminations.
Regular hours on Friday:
- Brooks Landfill
- O.J. Watson Park
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
- Wichita Art Museum
- Wichita Public Golf Courses
Saturday:
- CityArts
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum
Sunday:
- CityArts