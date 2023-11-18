WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is next week, and some City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours because of the holiday.

The City advised in a news release of the following closures:

Closed Monday through Wednesday, Nov 20-22: City Arts will close at 5 p.m

Closed Wednesday, Nov 22: Botanica. Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m

Closed Thursday, Nov 23 (Thanksgiving day): City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park administrative offices & Recreation centers, O.J. Watson Park, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers, Wichita Public Golf Courses

CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Cowtown, Wichita Art Museum, Botanica, Great

Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, the WATER Center, Brooks Landfill and

the Animal Shelter.

Closed Friday, Nov 24: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative

offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park administrative offices & Recreation centers,

CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Cowtown, Great Plains Nature Center,

Environmental Health office, the WATER Center and the Animal Shelter.

Closed Saturday, Nov 25: CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum and Great Plains

Nature Center.

Closed Sunday, Nov 26: CityArts.

Additionally, the City of Wichita said there will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Thanksgiving Day. Transit services will run Friday and Saturday according to the Saturday schedule.

O.J. Watson Park will be open Friday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Watson Christmas Express event starting at 5 p.m.

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, Wichita Public Golf Courses, Wichita Art Museum and Brooks Landfill are open regular hours on Friday.