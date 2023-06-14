WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita says, with the upcoming Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday, some city facilities will be closed starting this weekend.

On Saturday, Cowtown will be closed for a private event. Sunday, CityArts and Mid-American All-Indian Museum will be closed.

On Monday, City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park administrative offices & Recreation centers, Botanica, CityArts, Mid-American All-Indian Museum, Wichita Art Museum, Cowtown, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office and the WATER Center will be closed for Juneteenth. There will also be no Wichita Transit or paratransit service.

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, Kansas Wildlife Exhibit, O.J. Watson Park, Wichita Swimming Pools, Wichita Public Golf Courses, Animal Shelter, and Brooks Landfill will be open regular hours.

Juneteenth became a federally recognized national holiday in 2021.