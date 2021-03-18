City of Wichita: Free Wi-Fi hot spot rentals at Neighborhood Resource Centers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – if you need access to the internet — The City of Wichita can help residents get access to the internet thanks to the Cares Act funding. All three of Wichita’s Neighborhood Resource Centers will offer free wi-fi hot spots to the public. Those interested can check them out for up to two weeks, and there is a wait-list to check out a device. Hot spots are small portable devices that provide mobile Wi-Fi to up to 15 user devices.

The City of Wichita stated that in an effort to address the digital divide, they are offering these free Wi-Fi hot spot rentals at the three Neighborhood Resource Centers. Hot spot rental guidelines are as follows:

A government-issued ID and proof of address are required at the time of checkout.

Hot spot rentals are only available to Wichita residents.

Individuals must be 18 years or older to check out a hot spot.

Hot spots can be checked out for up to 14 days at a time.

Due to high demand, individuals must wait 24 hours (weekends not included) between returning and re-checking out a hot spot.

There is no waitlist or system to hold the devices. The devices are checked out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only one hot spot can be checked out to an address at any given time.

The devices are automatically deactivated at the conclusion of the 14-day checkout period.

Devices should be returned fully charged to the Neighborhood Resource Center they were checked out from.

A history of late returns or returning damaged or missing parts will result in a rental ban.

Any network or device problems should be addressed with T-Mobile Technical Support (1-844-361-1310). The Neighborhood Resource Center/City of Wichita does not provide any technical support for the hot spots.

