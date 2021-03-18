City of Wichita: Free Wi-Fi hot spot rentals at Neighborhood Resource Centers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – if you need access to the internet — The City of Wichita can help residents get access to the internet thanks to the Cares Act funding. All three of Wichita’s Neighborhood Resource Centers will offer free wi-fi hot spots to the public. Those interested can check them out for up to two weeks, and there is a wait-list to check out a device. Hot spots are small portable devices that provide mobile Wi-Fi to up to 15 user devices.
The City of Wichita stated that in an effort to address the digital divide, they are offering these free Wi-Fi hot spot rentals at the three Neighborhood Resource Centers. Hot spot rental guidelines are as follows:
- A government-issued ID and proof of address are required at the time of checkout.
- Hot spot rentals are only available to Wichita residents.
- Individuals must be 18 years or older to check out a hot spot.
- Hot spots can be checked out for up to 14 days at a time.
- Due to high demand, individuals must wait 24 hours (weekends not included) between returning and re-checking out a hot spot.
- There is no waitlist or system to hold the devices. The devices are checked out on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Only one hot spot can be checked out to an address at any given time.
- The devices are automatically deactivated at the conclusion of the 14-day checkout period.
- Devices should be returned fully charged to the Neighborhood Resource Center they were checked out from.
- A history of late returns or returning damaged or missing parts will result in a rental ban.
- Any network or device problems should be addressed with T-Mobile Technical Support (1-844-361-1310). The Neighborhood Resource Center/City of Wichita does not provide any technical support for the hot spots.
For more information, including hot spot instructions and policy, click here.
Links are provided below for contacting a Neighborhood Resource Center with any questions.
- Southeast: Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center
- Northeast: Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center
- Northwest: Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center