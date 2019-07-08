City of Wichita launches non-emergency reporting site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monday afternoon, the City of Wichita launched an online tool to that allows residents to report non-emergency issues.

The site, called “AccessWichita,” is a self-service portal that provides residents city information, service requests and non-emergency issue reporting, with apparent emphasis on the latter.

Residents can also view select city alerts, such as river and road closures, on the landing page.

The site can be accessed through either AccessWichita.com or Access.Wichita.gov.

The city says information is populated by subject matter experts throughout and will continuously be updated “as needed.”

Myra Linsker, manager of the City of Wichita Call Center, addressed the importance of the site in a statement, saying it will connect citizens of Wichita to its city government.

“AccessWichita is just one way we’re working to ensure that we’re accessible to our residents,” Linsker said. “The tool includes a built-in work order system that enables efficient prioritization and management of City work and resources. At the end of the day, the City will save time and money and will be able to respond quicker to residents’ concerns.”

The city says the site will most importantly accomplish two things for city hall:

It gives citizens quick and simplified access to city information Streamlines problem reporting

The second point is accomplished by feeding reports from the site directly to the city’s work order system. This means city issues, potholes for example, can be reporting directly from a Wichitan to the city employees performing the fix.

The city says this process is expected to save staff time and provide staff with data-driven analytics to “most efficiently allocate resources.”

The tool is optimized for phones, tablets and desktops.

Residents are still able to contact Customer Service via phone at 316-942-4482, or by emailing them at access@wichita.gov.