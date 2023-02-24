WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Rain and slick roads have caused multiple crashes across Wichita Friday afternoon.

The City of Wichita says crews are out right now with salt brine and salt, and it is calling more crews in to help treat the roads.

Screen grab at 5 p.m. (Courtesy: KanDrive)

Both Kansas Highway 96 and Interstate 235 have seen multiple crashes, but those roads are treated by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

The Wichita Police Department said in a tweet to use alternate roads or to slow down to get home.

Stay up to date with the latest weather conditions by tuning in to KSN News at 5, 6 and 10.