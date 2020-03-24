City of Wichita outlines Stay-At-Home plans starting March 25

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced the following changes Tuesday to comply with the Sedgwick County Health Department’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order will remain in effect for 30 days beginning Wednesday, March 25.

Changes being made by the City of Wichita to do its part to stop the spread of COVID-19 is outlined below:

City Hall – City Hall and other city buildings and facilities will be closed to the public. City facilities will remain open for employees delivering essential services but only when appropriate social distancing can be maintained. Remote work is being instituted for a number of employees.

Wichita Police – Wichita Police are focused on education rather than enforcement of this order. WPD is also directing residents with non-emergency questions or an officer response to call one of the four police substations. Staffing now runs 24/7 at all four stations until further notice. More details can be found at www.wichita.gov/coronavirus.

Wichita Public Library – Starting Wednesday, March 25 and continuing through the duration of the stay-at-home order, programs and meeting room rentals at all Library locations will be canceled. Telephone information service, including requests for e-cards for access to e-books, e-audiobooks, and other online resources, will be available 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday at (316) 261-8500. Telephone service at branch libraries will be discontinued.

Wichita Golf – Wichita public golf courses will be closed. All current memberships will be put on hold and not re-billed until May 1. Any membership agreement submitted between March 20 – April 30 will be held, and processing will begin on May 1. Driving range passes will be extended 45 days, but current season passes will not be extended, and will expire on their scheduled dates.

The City of Wichita’s previously announced closures remain in place. Sedgwick County will continuously monitor the situation and may revise the stay-at-home order date.



Check wichita.gov/coronavirus for the latest updates and information on building closures and other City resources.