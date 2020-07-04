City of Wichita sees new businesses open during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While many businesses are closing their doors for good during the pandemic, others are opening theirs.

At My Madea’s Soul Food Truck near 13th and Oliver in Wichita, Arthur Simmons is serving up dishes from his grandmother’s kitchen.

“My grandma was a good cook . I grew up in the kitchen with her, “said Simmons.

A post retirement venture he’d been working towards for about the last year and a half.

“My kids talked me into a soul food truck,” said Simmons.

After securing the remaining licenses and inspections, he opened for business at the end of March, right around the time the stay at home orders hit.

“I put so much money into the truck, I figured what the heck, can’t turn back now,”

Simmons is one of several new start ups the city says has applied for licenses since March of this year. He admits the effects of coronavirus created some higher hurdles to jump such as food prices skyrocketing, and slow trickle of customers at first.

“It was a scary process at that moment,” said Simmons.

But now he’s says it’s picking up and glad he took the leap into entrepreneurship.

“Don’t let the pandemic stop you, you got to follow your dreams.”