City of Wichita testing anti-theft sensors to curb copper thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is turning to technology to help curb copper thefts. A small sensor called the VE LoRa Beacon is one of the anti-theft devices helping the city stop copper thefts before they happen. Since August, the city installed about 100 of the sensors around the city as part of a $25,000 pilot program.

“We were experiencing theft in our city facilities that we own and operate,” said Michael Barnett, Smart City Coordinator, City of Wichita.

Barnett said thieves stealing copper from light poles and underground conduits has been a growing problem over the years. He said copper thefts cost the city at least $100,000 in repairs in 2018. The Riverside Tennis Center was hit hard earlier this year. Thieves caused about $33,000 dollars in damages, Barnett said.

“So this is money that is being taken away from other projects that improves the lives of citizens,” said Barnett. “Things like pot hole repairs or things like improvements to other facilities.”

The devices were funded through the city’s Innovation Fund. The city partnered with local tech company Viaanix to create the concept. The sensors are connected to 911. If anyone tries to break into the junction box, it automatically calls police.

During the trial run, there have been two break-in attempts. No copper was stolen where the sensors where in place, Barnett said.

“In this particular project I think the results speak for themselves,” said Barnett. “Just one incident alone could cost the city more than what we invested in alone.”

He believes the sensors look promising as a cost-effective solution. After they finish collecting the data from the trial period, they’ll present the findings to city officials.

“To determine whether or not they want to move forward with this technology solution and whether or not it makes sense for the city to protect these assets,” said Barnett.

He expects to present the results of the pilot program to city officials by the first quarter of 2020.