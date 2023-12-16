WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is in the process of selling its next group of public housing units.

The 11 additional units being sold are located at North Woodland, South Volutsia and South Hydraulic. Open houses will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We encourage all interested parties to submit written offers outlining the dollar amount, buyer information proposed sale term, and proposed used for the site,” Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple said.

A second open house will be held next Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The city plans to review offers the first week of January.