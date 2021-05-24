City of Wichita to open four new splash pads this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City of Wichita Park & Recreation is opening four new splash pads this weekend. They are located at the Evergreen, Edgemoor, Boston and Linwood parks.

Starting on Saturday, they will be open to the public for free. The schedule is currently every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. They will then go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy the water playgrounds, but an adult must accompany children 10 and under. More interactive fountain rules can be found here.

Lifeguards will not be on duty at the interactive fountains.

Other water playgrounds and swimming pools in Wichita also open Memorial Day weekend.