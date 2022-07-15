WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita’s Twitter account was compromised on Friday afternoon, a city official confirmed to KSN.

The hack happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, though officials believe the hackers had access to the account in the “last few hours” before the account got locked down.

The City of Wichita said they received a suspicious login notification. The City does have two-factor authentication in place, but the hackers found a way around it.

Twitter has been contacted, and the City hopes to resolve the issue soon. However, if you receive a suspicious direct message from an account that appears to be the City of Wichita, do not open it or click the link and immediately delete it.

The City’s account has over 22,000 followers.

City officials say no other City of Wichita accounts were compromised, but as a precaution, they will change the passwords. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.