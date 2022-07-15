WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita plans to set aside up to $141 million for new road projects over the next decade, according to the latest Capital Improvement Program (CIP) report.

According to City Councilman Bryan Frye, the City was spending roughly $4 million on street maintenance in 2015. In 2023, that amount will triple to $12 million, a welcome change for some on the City Council, including Frye.

The latest CIP report lists 61 different projects, 13 of which will be split amongst all six districts, including dirt street paving.

Out of 5,200 lane miles within city limits, 160 are unpaved. The City is allocating $31 million over the next decade to pave dirt roads throughout all six districts.

“I think the proposal in the budget to start small and concentrate on the areas near schools and low-income neighborhoods, this is a way to start doing it in an affordable way,” said Frye.

But one council member says this plan does not sound fair. Out of the 61 projects, only one is specific to District 3.

“I’ve spoken with people at City Hall, and we’re going to rectify that, and we’re going to get more projects in the CIP in the next couple of weeks,” said Mike Hoheisel, Wichita City Council, District 3.

However, another council member says despite the fact the population among districts is about the same size, the amount of roads/streets per district is not.

“District 4 is a lot larger. A lot larger than all the other districts…having twice the amount of streets as most of the other districts, it’s going to take more attention,” said Jeff Blubaugh, Wichita City Council, District 4.

While District 3 is the smallest district, Hoheisel still calls the lack of more road projects alarming. However, he says the proposed budget as a whole is promising. The City will hold three budget meetings to discuss this issue and more on August 4, 16 and 23.