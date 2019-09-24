Social media reunites 1966 class ring with owner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the workers at the Assistance League of Wichita thrift shop, sifting through mounds of donations you never know what you’ll find.

“Many surprises,” said Susan Hussey, Chairperson of the Assistance League of Wichita Thrift Shop.

Last Friday the store found just that in a box of housewares.

“We heard something rattling in the bottom of the box,” said Hussey.

It was a 1966 class ring from Abilene High School in Abilene, Kansas.

“I though somebody’s going to be sad because they would probably like to have their class ring,” said Hussey.

That’s when the the thrift shop decided to share pictures of the ring on its Facebook page hoping to find its owner.

“We got a private message from a gentleman who said I think I know whose ring this is,” said Mona Hobson, Vice President of the Assistance League of Wichita.

“Obviously being a member of the class of ’66 I sure recognized the ring,” said Ron Straight, classmate who helped find the ring’s owner.

Straight lives in Hays and had a spreedsheet with all the contact information for most of his 1966 classmates from Abilene High School. He found the initials R-A-C that matched the ring. He helped the owner and the Assistance League connect. The owner who wishes to remain anonymous came to the store Monday to be reunited with his ring.

“He was very appreciative that we were able to contact him and able to receive it,” said Hussey.

The ring was mixed in with housewares the family donated to the shop.

“They were rapidly going through donations to downsize and I’m sure the ring just got misplaced,” said Hussey.

A simple mistake that social media helped correct.

“It helped us pull everybody together to help solve one little problem in the world,” said Hobson.

“It found it’s rightful owner,” said Hussey.

