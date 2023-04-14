AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven years ago, the Kansas State High School Clay Target League started out with 328 students on 19 teams. Fast forward to the spring of 2023, and now there are nearly 2,500 student-athletes representing 144 high schools across the state.

“Parents want safe, school-based, nontraditional outdoor activities for their students. They want their youth to have the sense of belonging and camaraderie that team activities provide without the high costs and limited playing opportunities of traditional high school sports,” said John Nelson, President of the USA Clay Target League, the program’s parent organization.

Teams are spread out across the state, from big schools such as Garden City, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, and St. James Academy to tiny schools like Chase, Cunningham, and Greeley County.

The nine-week competition season begins Saturday, April 15 and ends in May. The season is followed by State Tournaments in June and a National Championship in July.

One of the up-and-coming clay target shooting teams is at Augusta High School.

School is out for the day at Augusta High, and about three-and-a-half miles northwest of town, the Augusta High School clay target team is completing its first week of practice.

“So, last year across Kansas, across the U.S., sporting clays/shooting sports/trap shooting was the second-fastest growing sport in the nation right behind boys volleyball,” said Andy Hall, Augusta High School Head Coach.

This is the second clay shooting season for Augusta. Coach Hall has 28 students who specialize in trap shooting and 21 more who shoot sporting clays.

“At Augusta High School, we have both trap and sporting clays. We’re one of three teams across Kansas that actually brought in the sporting clays events this year. Both boys and girls get an opportunity to shoot sporting clays and traditional trap,” said Hall.

The Orioles have a half dozen girls on their team.

“My Uncle Brent, he makes the trap throwers for GP Traps, and that’s who got me into it. I started last year shooting with him a little bit before the season, and he taught me a lot of things,” said Augusta sophomore Maeve Fleming.

“My dad and I hunt together a lot, and my sister started doing it last year, so I thought I’d do it this year, too,” said Augusta freshman Adelaid Fleming.

The best all-around shooter on the team is Coach Hall’s son, Jake. The sophomore is one of the top-five 16-year-old sporting clays shooters in the state.

“My grandpa on my mom’s side is a big sporting clays shooter. He’s known around the world. He got me into it when I was really young, and I’ve just been shooting with him for a while. It’s a fun thing to do, and I’m an avid duck hunter and duck hunting, and this goes hand-in-hand. It’s a lot of fun, said Jake.

Sporting clays is designed to simulate the hunting of ducks, pheasants, and even rabbits with two sporting clays being launched; one low across the ground and the second higher in the air.

“Yeah, I was pretty excited to compete at the high school level for my team because I feel like I can bring a state championship home to Augusta High School,” said Jake.

Clay target shooting is safe. The USA Clay Target League started nationwide in 2001, and not a single injury has been reported since its inception. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before they can participate.

“Every student has to complete the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Hunter’s Education certification or attend the USA Clays Safety certification, said Coach Hall.

And it’s an activity that sharpens other skills. It’s not unusual for Baseball players, soccer players or track runners to complete their practices then head out to the shooting range.

“If you stay locked in, It’s kind of like shooting a basketball. You just have to stay focused and block out the distractions,” said Augusta Maeve Fleming.

“It can get the starting quarterback, or it can get some kid who doesn’t know many people and make a bunch of friends out here and just have fun,” added Jake.

The competitions take place at each school’s home site or shooting range. Scores are compiled and sent to the state, then state rankings are posted weekly. Guns and ammunition are never transported from one city to another.

Students who complete the entire season are eligible to earn a varsity letter.