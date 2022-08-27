WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– KSN News is partnering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS), the Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS), NBC and Telemundo to host Clear the Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GBHS, 151 S. 281 Highway, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KHS, 3313 N Hillside St, become a “furever” friend to an adoptable pet.

At the GBHS, all adoption fees will be waived.

You must have an approved application to adopt a pet at the GBHS. To get pre-approved, click here.

At the KHS, adult dogs (6 months or older) and kittens (11 months and younger) will cost $25. Adult cats will be “pick your price.”

Animals adopted from the KHS will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.

Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.