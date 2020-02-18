Clearwater woman seeks answers after two of her horses are shot

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW)- An investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is underway after a Clearwater woman said someone shot two of her horses, killing one of them.

Linda McLain said she heard the sound of gunshots while inside her home near 71st Street South and S. Tyler on Sunday (Feb. 9) in the afternoon, but didn’t think much of it because she lives in a rural area of the county and said she hears gunshots every once and awhile.

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), she walked into her pasture to see her 20-year-old horse Jack pawing at the ground, sweating profusely, and unable to move. That is when she saw a gunshot wound above Jack’s leg.

“I think someone just drove down the road and decided to shoot a couple horses,” said McLain.

A veterinarian then came to help, but it was too late.

Jack passed away from his injuries after being shot

Courtesy: Linda McLain

“They tried to save him, but his gums were already blue,” said McLain. “We had to just let him go.”

After saying goodbye to her longtime friend, McLain focused on taking care of her other horses. But, bad news struck again. This time, her 20-year-old horse Doc.

“I came out to feed him and he had blood pooling up his left flank,” said McLain. “So, we cleaned it up with water and disinfectant.”

McLain said Doc was likely shot the same day as Jack, but only showed symptoms of limping. When she went to look around, her discovery was shocking.

“I found a couple casings,” said McLain. “It looks like they were 40 caliber pistol casings. They were pretty much direct in line with the horses’ hay feeder.”

McLain filed a police report with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve gone from sad to really angry,” said McLain.

A deputy gathered more evidence on Monday (Feb. 17) and the investigation is still on-going.

McLain said she wants answers and wants those responsible to be held accountable.

“It’s horrific,” said McLain. “These are my family. They’re not animals to me, they’re my family. It’s got the whole community in an uproar.”

The McLain family is urging anyone who saw something or has any information about the shooting to come forward.

“Be a man, be a woman,” said McLain. “Turn yourself in. Don’t do it again.”

McLain said Doc is being treated by a veterinarian while he recovers from his injuries. Jack has been buried on the property.

You can submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111 or contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office with information.