Closer look: Tyson fire 911 call and exclusive look inside

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) -It’s been almost six weeks since the Tyson plant in Holcomb caught fire.

“911, Garden City,” said county dispatcher.

“Yes, I need a fire extinguisher to, or a fire department to uh, Tyson. I’ve got a Hydraulic fire, oil fire on the harvest side,” said a Tyson operations manager.

This 911 call came from a Tyson operations manager moments after the fire started.

“You said a hydraulic fire?” asked the dispatcher. “Yeah, we got a, we got oil on fire,” said a Tyson operations manager.

Several fire departments responded as soon as they got the call.

Interim Fire Chief Richard Collins said oil fires can be very dangerous to battle for many reasons.

“As the liquid boils, you’ve got the boiling oils that can boil over, you’ve got the vapors off the boiling oils that can ignite, the vessel that it’s stored in can rupture, oil is very volatile,” said Collins.

The plant is under reconstruction and after speaking with Tyson officials, they say it’s still unknown the extent of the damages or what caused the fire.

Tyson officials did say by the end of 2019, they plan to be fully operational.

