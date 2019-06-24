Closure on NB I-135 from Pawnee to US-54 Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the northbound lane of Interstate 135 from Pawnee to US-54 Monday night at 10.

This night job is not part of any larger project. It is only a mill and asphalt overlay. This work will improve pavement from Pawnee to 1st St.

The job started Sunday and will continue to Thursday. This closure is only for Monday night.

KDOT says all lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Work schedules and updates are posted daily on KDOT’s Wichita-based twitter account: @WichitaKDOT.