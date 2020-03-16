Closures, cutbacks, and cancellations: Coronavirus fallout intensifies

WASHINGTON D. C. (NBC) – Closures, cutbacks, and cancelations continue Monday as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.

Major cities and small towns alike are practically shutting down, leaving businesses, restaurants, and even beaches mostly empty.

The one place where people can still find people gathering: grocery stores and supermarkets.

In some areas, shoppers lined up to stock up on food, cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

Many stores are now limiting purchases, unable to keep stock on shelves.

Despite unparalleled efforts to limit crowds and contact, the illness is still spreading quickly.

More than 4,000 cases have now been confirmed in the United States, including along with 73 deaths.