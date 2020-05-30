Clubs in Old Town re-open after months of being closed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A little bit of normalcy is returning to Wichita this weekend. Many bars and clubs in Old Town are opening for the first time in months. Mike Mansour, Owner of Heroes Sports Bar and Grill, says the response to the re-opening has been great, “People really couldn’t believe it! Like, are you guys really opening this week?”

After sitting idle for weeks, clubs were busy Friday afternoon, checking light and sound systems, before the big night. “We’re excited to be open tonight! I think our staff is ready for it. I think our customers know what they’re up against and what they’re dealing with,” Chad Porter, Owner of XY Bar.

XY Bar is expecting to see people lining up to get in. During their opening weekend they will only be allowing 50% capacity. “We need to see how its gonna go. We don’t want to rush it and everything goes well this weekend we will open it next weekend to full capacity,” said Porter.

Many of the clubs have hand sanitizer ready to go and other safety precautions in place. Once inside, how will the crowd act? “I think there will be a lot of people mingling and connecting with people they haven’t seen for the last few months. There’s gonna be a lot of making up for lost time,” said Tanner Goodrum, Industry Old Town Entertainment Director.

“I think they’re smart, they’re gonna be smart about it,” said Porter.

Mansour wants to remind people to have fun but stay safe, “Take your cautious and just be careful. Don’t get too close to people, you don’t have to shake hands. I mean there’s a lot of stuff, little stuff, it all adds up.”

LATEST NEWS: