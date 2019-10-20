Co-defendant of Brad Pistotonik, due in court Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – David Dorsett, Wichita attorney Brad Pistotnik’s co-defendant, is due in court tomorrow.
The Viral Artificial Intelligence co-founder is charged with computer fraud and conspiracy.
Dorsett pleaded not guilty to those charges, but tomorrow he’s expected to change his plea.
Prosecutors say the computer software engineer plotted cyber-attacks on websites critical of Pistotnik.
This comes a week after he pleaded guilty in connection to that cyberattack plot. He pleaded guilty to 3 counts of “accessory after the fact,” a misdemeanor.
All felony charges were dismissed.
