SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW)-Harvest has been underway for about three weeks now, but farmers are still working to get everything in.

“Now we’re waiting for that later planted stuff to dry down,” said farmer Marc Ramsey.

Farmer Marc Ramsey is about a third of the way done with his harvest of milo and corn, but it’s been a battle to get everything dried out.

“As you get shorter days and cooler days, things don’t dry off as much and you have shorter harvest windows,” he said.

Tuesday, they started harvesting corn, then moved to milo, but both were still too wet.

“This is how harvest has gone. It’s not quite there and you have to hurry up, but also wait,” he said.

Ramsey said some of his early crops hit a dry spell during the growing stages, but he’s hoping his later-planted crops will be better off.

According to Scott City Co-op, they are seeing farmers’ yield on crops slightly above average

With the cold weather coming in, Ramsey is nervous about his crops and hopes the weather cooperates with the rest of his harvest plan.

“My goal is always to be finished with harvest by pheasant season,” he said.

That means he’s got a little more than a month to wrap it all up.

