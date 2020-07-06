Colin Kaepernick signs multi-project deal with Disney

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Colin Kaepernick has signed a deal to produce an exclusive docuseries with Disney, ESPN announced Monday.

Kaepernick’s production company, RA Vision Media, said the deal involves multiple projects, including a documentary series on the last five years of the former NFL quarterback’s life.

The series for Disney would cover Kaepernick’s final season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Another project includes both scripted and unscripted stories exploring race, social injustice and the search for equity, according to ESPN.

In a statement, Kaepernick said he was looking forward to the partnership.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Last week, it was announced that filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick were partnering with Netflix for a limited series based on his high school years.

Kaepernick, who will appear as himself, will also executive produce and narrate the series. An actor will be cast to play young Kaepernick.