Collect while you connect: WPD offers trading cards to get to know the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita Police Department is starting a conversation through specialized unit trading cards.

For 10-year-old Parker Frederking, trading cards are a passion and one way he communicates with kids across the United States.

“He said I want to get more kids into the hobby, I want to pay it forward and I want to put some cards in their hands because they’re so expensive,” said father Garrett Frederking.

“I just said let’s get rid of them and send them off to kids,” said Parker Frederking.

But he isn’t the only one using trading cards to communicate and connect with others. Specialized unit trading cards are giving the Wichita Police Department the chance to start a conversation.

“It bridges that gap between all community members and it really gives you a reason to have an interaction and have a conversation,” said WPD Public Information Officer Paul Cruz.

From Community Policing to Specialty Units, dozens under the department make up the stack for Wichitans to collect.

Officer Paul Cruz said it’s a way for the WPD to interact with the community and build relationships through a fun activity.

“It has a little bit of history of what it is, a message and it gives you a safety tip.” said Cruz.

Parker was the first to receive the specialized cards and said it’s something he will remember.

“It’s really cool to see them because now I can just look back and thank the officer for them,” he said.

“Anytime that you can put a positive spin on anything in the community that will help you out,” said father Garrett.

These cards are for all ages and officers said they will have them to hand out at events or whenever you see them.