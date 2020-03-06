Colorado Governor: First presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state

DENVER, Colo. (KSNW) – The governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, shared that they learned about the first presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 or coronavirus Thursday.
Governor Polis said they are diligently managing this situation and held a press conference with other health and civic leaders to update Coloradans on the developments Thursday afternoon.
