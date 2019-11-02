Live Now
Colorado pilot crashes plane near Junction City; no injuries

by: KSN News

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A pilot and his passenger suffer no apparent injury following a plane crash near Junction City.

It happened at around 10 a.m. Thursday when a plane flown by John Burgess, 55-years-old of Colorado Springs, Colo., attempted to land his Beechcraft 95-B55 at Freeman Field Airport.

The small aircraft’s front landing gear malfunctioned causing the plane to crash at landing.

Emergency crews were called to Freeman Field Airport to treat Burgess and his one passenger. The two suffered no apparent injury.

