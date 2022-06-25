LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Colorado woman was taken into custody after a chase that started in Lyon County ended at a Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa, Kansas.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says around 6:22 a.m., deputies performed a traffic stop on northbound I-35 at mile marker 135 on a white Ford Expedition. As deputies tried to arrest the driver, she resisted and that started a law enforcement pursuit.

The chase continued through Coffey, Osage, and Franklin counties. It ended at a Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa, and after a three-and-a-half-hour standoff, 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes.

An investigation is ongoing.