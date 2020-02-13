1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Eureka - USD 389 Goddard The Assembly at Goddard Goessel - USD 411 Hamilton - USD 390 Hutchinson Grace Bible Church Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - USD 418 McPherson Church of Christ McPherson Countryside Covenant Church Moundridge - USD 423 Moundridge Eden Mennonite Church Newton Christian Church Rose Hill Faith & Family Worship Center Rose Hill Victory Fellowship Church Valley Center Faith Church Whitewater Grace Hill Mennonite Church Wichita Anchor of Hope Baptist Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Bethel Life Center Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Country Acres Baptist Church Wichita Evangel Assembly of God Wichita First Church of the Nazarene Wichita First MB Church Wichita First MB Church Wichita Glenville Baptist Church Wichita Harmony Southern Baptist Chuch Wichita Heritage Baptist Church Wichita Hillside Christian Church Wichita Restoration Ministries Church Wichita Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita The Altar Church Wichita The Center Church Wichita University Congregational Church Wichita West Douglas Church of Christ Wichita Woodridge Christian Church

Columbus school closed after staff member diagnosed with Flu dies

News

by: KSNF

Posted: / Updated:

Flu death

COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNF ) – The Columbus School District released the following statement Wednesday regarding the death of one of their staff member’s recent death:

“As most of you know, our paraprofessional at Park Elementary, Kayauna, passed away on Sunday. Last night we learned that her brother is in intensive care for similar symptoms. The only confirmed diagnosis for each of them at this point is influenza type b.

A disease specialist is further investigating any underlying causes of their illness. Being that this can take 48 hours to get results back, we will be closing school for Thursday and Friday to ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep our students safe and protected.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories