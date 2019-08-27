Colyer won’t seek Senate in 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KSNW) — Former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer said Monday he would not seek election to the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Many thought of Colyer as a top contender after he lost the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Dr. Colyer said he received a large amount of encouragement to run for the federal seat, but his interests lie in the private sector.

“I am committed to service, as I have been my entire life,” Colyer said. “I will continue to serve in the future and I remain dedicated to the betterment of the state of Kansas.”

I appreciate the vast amounts of encouragement I have received over the last few months, though I have made a decision to stay out of the 2020 US Senate race. I remain dedicated to Kansans and will continue to serve in the future. #ksleg #kssen pic.twitter.com/Xuoiu8YCcX — Dr. Jeff Colyer (@DrJeffColyer) August 26, 2019

Colyer is a reconstructive plastic surgeon and a recently named fellow for fall 2019 at the Institute of Politics and Public Service at his alma mater of Georgetown University.

He served as governor in 2018 after being elevated from lieutenant governor when then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to take an ambassador’s post. Colyer narrowly lost last year’s Republican gubernatorial primary to then-Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach lost the general election but is now part of an already crowded field for the U.S. Senate race. Four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts is not seeking re-election in 2020.