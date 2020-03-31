COMCARE offers new Support Line amidst COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – COMCARE of Sedgwick County is now offering a support line for people experiencing mental health concerns amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

People can call (316)-660-1111 to be directed to a trained professional who will provide them with coping mechanisms, as well as resources to help them combat their various emotions during this pandemic. This service will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

COMCARE said they will give people the adequate tools they need to stay healthy — both emotionally and physically.

“It’s been something that has been wanted for a while, however, COVID-19 pandemic really kind of kicked it off. The intent of it is to be a support line that is available to folks who are having an increase of mental health needs maybe not necessarily in a crisis but just increased in mental health needs,” said Michelle Calvert, Director of Quality and Strategic Innovations with COMCARE.

Calvert says the support line is not a crisis hotline, but rather an extension to the many services available at COMCARE.

“We would direct them more towards our crisis line which is (316) 660-7500 if they are having some suicidal thinking,” Calver said. “However, the support line would be available for support resources helping them talk about some ways to deal with increased anxiety.”

According to COMCARE, the total number of calls and walk-ins to the crisis clinic went down in recent times. Last week officials noticed a decrease of 30% in relation to calls and walk-ins, but they anticipate this will increase as the pandemic continues.

“We tend to see increased depression and increased anxiety when there is an increase of social isolation, so everybody is staying in and not communicating as much with others — so with the increase of social isolation comes increased depression, increased anxiety and we also see a potential for suicidal thinking,” said Calvert.

Calvert says people should reach out to mental health professionals, family members, or friends if they are experiencing anxiety or symptoms of depression.

“Just because you can’t go to them in person — it doesn’t mean you can’t connect with them via social media or phone. Utilize the image connection you have like FaceTime or messenger, use those in order to connect with people,” Calvert added.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call (316) 660-7500 or 1-800-273-TALK. For more information about the support line click here.

