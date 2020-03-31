COMCARE offers new Support Line amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking News
Adult woman and 9-year-old girl found shot to death in south Wichita home
1  of  84
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

COMCARE offers new Support Line amidst COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – COMCARE of Sedgwick County is now offering a support line for people experiencing mental health concerns amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

People can call (316)-660-1111 to be directed to a trained professional who will provide them with coping mechanisms, as well as resources to help them combat their various emotions during this pandemic. This service will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

COMCARE said they will give people the adequate tools they need to stay healthy — both emotionally and physically.

“It’s been something that has been wanted for a while, however, COVID-19 pandemic really kind of kicked it off. The intent of it is to be a support line that is available to folks who are having an increase of mental health needs maybe not necessarily in a crisis but just increased in mental health needs,” said Michelle Calvert, Director of Quality and Strategic Innovations with COMCARE.

Calvert says the support line is not a crisis hotline, but rather an extension to the many services available at COMCARE.

“We would direct them more towards our crisis line which is (316) 660-7500 if they are having some suicidal thinking,” Calver said. “However, the support line would be available for support resources helping them talk about some ways to deal with increased anxiety.”

According to COMCARE, the total number of calls and walk-ins to the crisis clinic went down in recent times. Last week officials noticed a decrease of 30% in relation to calls and walk-ins, but they anticipate this will increase as the pandemic continues. 

“We tend to see increased depression and increased anxiety when there is an increase of social isolation, so everybody is staying in and not communicating as much with others — so with the increase of social isolation comes increased depression, increased anxiety and we also see a potential for suicidal thinking,” said Calvert.

Calvert says people should reach out to mental health professionals, family members, or friends if they are experiencing anxiety or symptoms of depression.

“Just because you can’t go to them in person — it doesn’t mean you can’t connect with them via social media or phone. Utilize the image connection you have like FaceTime or messenger, use those in order to connect with people,” Calvert added.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call (316) 660-7500 or 1-800-273-TALK. For more information about the support line click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories