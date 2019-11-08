Commerce Bank addresses customer deposit, account issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If your checking account seemed less than you expected this morning you may want to check your bank’s social media.

Commerce Bank has been reaching out to their customers through social media, including Facebook, to address concerns about direct deposits and inaccurate account balances.

We want to keep our customers as up-to-date as possible. During nightly processing, we encountered an unexpected system… Posted by Commerce Bank on Friday, November 8, 2019

The financial institution says during nightly processing they encountered an “unexpected system issue” which has affected customers direct deposits, impacting their current balance.

The bank says they have been actively addressing the issue since early Friday morning. They expect the account information to be updated in the next few hours.

Commerce advises customers with immediate needs to visit their closest branch, or call their customer care center at 1-877-278-1744. Commerce says they will “work with customers to take care of concerns resulting from the issue.